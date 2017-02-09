Parkinson's patients find fighting chance through boxing

Debra Callaway is a retired teacher and triathlete who was diagnosed with Parkinson's eight years ago, and after seeing her father die from Parkinson’s complications, the Shawnee woman has vowed to fight it. (KCTV5)

Roughly one million Americans are living with Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder that never goes away or even improves.

But now, patients are finding a fighting chance through boxing.

Parkinson's is often called the shrinking disease. Not only because patients feel as though all of their abilities shrink away, but because many shrink away from their everyday lives by not going places or seeing the people they normally would.

Debra Callaway is a retired teacher and triathlete who was diagnosed with Parkinson's eight years ago, and after seeing her father die from Parkinson’s complications, the Shawnee woman has vowed to fight it.

That’s why she turned to a boxing and exercise class at Learning2Fly in Mission. The class is taught by four-time world champion boxer Sumya Anani and her two-time amateur boxing champion son, Matthew.

They don’t claim it to be a cure, but each exercise does seem to help each of the symptoms including footwork for balance and to combat the common Parkinson’s shuffle.

Boxing also helps steady the tremors. Pilates and aerial silks help with the stiffness. And the constant shouting helps counter their soft-voice syndrome

It's a workout plan that is catching on all across the country.

CBS correspondent Lesley Stahl's husband, Aaron Latham, has seen great improvement. He’s moving better now than he was one year ago.

Medical studies have shown that boxing therapy can help reduce, reverse or at least delay the progression of Parkinson's disease.

Scientists believe the high-intensity exercise can be neuro protective, enhancing the dopamine in the brain and actually improves the growth of neurons.

