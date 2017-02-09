Kansas Senate GOP leaders cancel budget debate

The package would move the GOP-controlled Legislature toward a confrontation with Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. (AP)

Lawmakers in Kansas are running into more issues as they seek to mend the state's budget.

Republican leaders have canceled the senate's debate on budget-balancing proposals because they could not sell GOP colleagues on education funding cuts.

The Senate had planned to debate a bill Thursday that would cut aid to public schools by $128 million, about $279 per student, by June 30. They also had expected to take up another bill increasing income taxes to raise $660 million over two years, starting in July.

The governor already has criticized the tax bill.

Republicans who back the proposal believe districts could dip into their cash reserves to tide themselves over temporarily. But some GOP senators thought the cut in aid to public schools was too steep with only months left in the school year.

Sen. Ed Berger of Hutchinson told fellow Republicans during a Tuesday evening caucus that he would seek to reduce the school funding cut to about $51 million.

The state is facing a projected shortfall in its current budget of about $320 million and total budget gaps of nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.

