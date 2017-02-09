Greitens appoints fire marshal, emergency management head

Greitens appointed Ernie Rhodes to be the director of the State Emergency Management Agency and Tim Bean as the state Fire Marshal. (AP)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed two new heads of the state's emergency management and fire safety divisions.

Greitens appointed Ernie Rhodes to be the director of the State Emergency Management Agency and Tim Bean as the state Fire Marshal in an announcement Wednesday at the St. Louis Fire Academy.

Rhodes currently serves as the fire chief for the West County EMS and Fire Protection District. He previously served as the director of Emergency Management in St. Charles, Missouri.

Bean currently serves as the fire chief for the West Plains Fire Department and as the Howell County assistant SWAT Team leader and reserve deputy. He previously served as a volunteer firefighter.

Greitens participated in a training exercise with the St. Louis Fire Department after the announcement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.