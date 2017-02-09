Major exit closed after semi flips on its side in Harrisonville

The semi flipped while driving on the jughandle style exit. (Harrisonville Police Department)

One of the busiest exits from Interstate 49 in Harrisonville is shut down after a semi flipped onto its side Thursday morning.

Police say the accident happened about 7:55 a.m. on the southbound I-49 exit onto Mechanic Street.

The semi flipped while driving on the jug-handle style exit.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have shut down the southbound I-49 exit to Mechanic Street due to the wreck. They say it will be several hours before the exit reopens.

