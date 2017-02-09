Shawnee Mission schools begin new late start program

Every Thursday, school will begin an hour late so teachers can meet in groups to improve student learning. (KCTV5)

Starting on Thursday, Shawnee Mission School District teachers are trying something new while some students sleep in.

The new program is called Professional Learning Communities.

Blue Valley Schools have had a similar program in place for years, and they say it works. The school says teachers are able to teach better when they dedicate time to collaborate in teams, ask questions and establish a norm for their curriculum.

Eagle Glen Intermediate in Raymore and both Heritage Middle School and Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Liberty, MO also have PLCs.

Teachers will meet in groups by either subject, grade and curriculum focus.

"For as long as I've been educator, teachers have looked for and wanted time to collaborate, to look at the best strategies for kids, base decisions on data, focus on what's best for kids, what we want them to know and what we do if they don't learn it," Director of Secondary Services for Shawnee Mission School District Joe Gilhaus said.

Students can choose to either sleep in or come in on time to work on homework, study or do a make-up test.

“It goes good with my later schedule so I mean it helps us both out," parent Chip Louangboriboune said. "It's good for the kids too because you know how teenagers are, they don’t like to get up.”

Buses will run on their regular schedules.

