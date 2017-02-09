Police searching for suspects in Overland Park break-in

When authorities arrived, they found shattered glass at the entrance of the store. (KCTV5)

Micro Center is an electronics store carrying some items that sell for thousands of dollars. (KCTV5)

Workers at Micro Center boarded up a window that was shattered as burglars broke into the store early Thursday morning.

Police say a burglary alarm went off about 3 a.m. at the Micro Center located at 9294 Metcalf Avenue.

Officers believe the burglars shattered a window to get into the store. When authorities arrived, they found shattered glass at the entrance of the store.

Police do not know what the burglars took and hope the surveillance cameras at the store give them a better description of what was taken and who took it. Authorities are also hoping that looking at traffic cameras in the area will allow them to find a getaway car.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.