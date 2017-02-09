Man in critical condition after shooting in KCMO

The shooting happened about 5:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue. (KCTV5)

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened about 5:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue.

Police say the man was shot in the abdomen and is in critical but stable condition.

The man was transported to the hospital.

