Man in critical condition after shooting in KCMO - KCTV5

Man in critical condition after shooting in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The shooting happened about 5:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue. (KCTV5) The shooting happened about 5:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened about 5:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue.

Police say the man was shot in the abdomen and is in critical but stable condition.

The man was transported to the hospital.

Refresh this story for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.