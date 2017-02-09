Police: Bus driver who stranded SLU basketball team charged with DWI

Linda Edmister is accused of driving while intoxicated (Credit: Police)

The bus driver accused of leaving the Saint Louis University men's basketball team stranded in western New York has been fired from her job.

A statement Thursday from Grand Tours says the company was "extremely disappointed and troubled" by the behavior of 56-year-old Linda Edmister.

State police say Edmister's blood-alcohol content was 0.22 percent when she was arrested in a town about 40 miles from St. Bonaventure University, where Saint Louis played Wednesday night. The legal limit for commercial drivers is 0.04.

Edmister was supposed to drive the team to an airport.

The bus company also apologized to the team.

Senior guard Mike Crawford suggested investigators use his Find My iPhone feature to find the missing bus full of the teams belongings. Many of their fans are calling it the best assist of the night.

State police said the bus was eventually stopped about 35 miles from the arena and the team in Randolph, NY.

As police searched for Edmister, the team tweeted out pictures of them sitting, stranded at the the arena in St. Bonaventure.

The team posted pictures on Twitter of players talking on their cellphones, playing cards and napping.

Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/Au9LwpofO1 — SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) February 9, 2017

The team also tweeted that they would like to thank the SBU head of security and Empire coach for all their help with Wednesday night’s events.

UPDATE: Our bus has been located. Thanks to @TKAthletics and the St. Bonaventure staff for the help. — SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) February 9, 2017

The team ended up getting all of their belongings back.

