New tool to combat opiate abuse has come to the Kansas City metro area

A new tool to combat opiate abuse has come to the Kansas City metro and it’s something you can do from home.

The purpose is to keep unused prescription drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

That's why many police stations have drug drop boxes. It’s a way to get unused medication out of the house while keeping the chemicals from contaminating the groundwater.

Now, some Missouri pharmacies and health departments are handing out a pouch that can do the same thing without the drive.

A drug company recently donated 250,000 of those drug deactivation bags to the Missouri Substance Abuse Prevention Network, a non-profit against drug abuse.

“We don't want those drugs sitting around in people's houses,” said Brandi Moritz with the Platte County Health Department. “We definitely want to get them disposed of so that people don't have that opportunity to abuse those drugs.”

The Platte County Health Department received some of the bags to distribute. Using them is simple. Rip open the bag. Put up to 15 pills inside. Add water. Wait 30 seconds. Reseal and throw in the trash.

The pouches, marketed as the Deterra Drug Deactivation System, use carbon to neutralize the active ingredients in most medications, including prescription opiates. They will accommodate pills, patches and liquids.

John Mulcahy, the Vice President of Sales at the product’s parent company, Verde Technologies, explained it like this.

The bag contains a water soluble carbon pod. Adding water releases the carbon, which then adheres to the drug’s active ingredients at a molecular level and renders the drug's active ingredients inert.

The sealed bag can then be thrown in the trash. Mulcahy says the bag is biodegradable and what is left behind is only inactivated carbon, which is a naturally occurring substance. The environmental damage of the drugs in their original form is the reason why, for many years, drop-offs were favored over flushing.

“It's a great opportunity if you just have small quantities to really get rid of that in a safe and effective way,” said Moritz.

The small pouches available for free at the Platte County Health Department are especially convenient for a one-time prescription after a surgery that a patient might not use up. That’s why the health department has been stocking local pharmacies with the pouches as well.

“So that they can go out with those prescriptions and people don't have to come back for them or to the health department to pick up the bags,” explained Moritz.

The pouches can also be purchased in stores and online.

Free drug deactivation bags are available at both locations of the Platte County Health Department:

1201 East Street, Parkville, MO

212 Marshall Road, Platte City, MO

The health department suggests you call your pharmacy to see if they have received any.

The manufacturer says the medium-sized bags, which hold 45 pills, are available at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies behind the pharmacy counter. The cost approximately $4.

All four sizes are also available on Amazon.com. You can find them using the search term “drug deactivation.”

KCTV5 also checked with several area law enforcement agencies about drug drop-off sites. Below is a partial list along with additional details the agencies provided.

Most do not accept needles, sharps, liquids or inhalers. This is not a comprehensive list and agencies provided varying levels of information, so you are encouraged to contact the agency directly with any questions about location, hours and what types of medication are accepted.

Platte County Sheriff’s Office, 415 Third Street, Platte City, MO

M-F 8am-5pm



Riverside Police Department, 2990 NW Vivion Road, Riverside, MO

24/7



Jackson County Sheriff’s Office HQ, 4001 NE Lakewood Court, Lee’s Summit, MO

24/7 (inside the lobby)

(Liquids, thermometers, inhalers and needles or sharps are not accepted.)

(Items are incinerated.)



Lee’s Summit Medical Center, 2100 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO

24/7 (inside the Emergency Department)

(Liquids, thermometers, inhalers and needles or sharps are not accepted.)

(Items are incinerated.)



Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, 601 South 3rd Street, Leavenworth, KS

(inside the Justice Center)



Lenexa Police Department

24/7 (inside the lobby)

(Liquids and needles are not accepted.)

(Items are turned over to DEA for disposal.)



Overland Park Police Department

Sanders Station, 12400 Foster

Scafe Station, 8500 Antioch

(inside upper lobby)



Raytown Police Department

24/7 (inside lobby)

(Sharps and inhalers not accepted)

University of Kansas Hospital Pharmacy also offers safe disposal.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.