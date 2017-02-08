Mason, Jackson named to Wooden Award's Top 20 list

Senior Frank Mason III and freshman Josh Jackson were named to the list, according to an announcement from the Los Angeles Athletic Club. (AP)

Two Kansas Jayhawks have earned positions on the Wooden Award's Late Season Top 20 list.

Senior Frank Mason III and freshman Josh Jackson were named to the list, according to an announcement from the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Mason currently leads the Big 12 in scoring with 20.4 points per game. He also averages 5.1 assists a game.

Jackson averages 16 points, 6.8 rebounds and leads the Jayhawks in steals and blocked shots.

The winner will be announced on April 7, 2017.

