Royals, Cubs make second trade of offseason

For the second time this offseason, the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs are trading partners.

The Royals acquired minor league outfielder Donnie Dewees in exchange for right-handed pitcher Alec Mills.

Dewees, 23, hit .284 with 25 doubles, 14 triples, 5 HRs, 73 RBI and 31 stolen bases during the 2016 season in the A-Advanced and A levels.

Mills was designated for assignment after the Royals signed Jason Hammel.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.