Guns among items stolen in string of Olathe car burglaries

Olathe police are looking for a suspect who allegedly burglarized several vehicles.

The burglaries happened in the 1900 block of East Jamestown Dr. Two firearms were among the items that were taken, according to police.

Olathe police are encouraging everyone to remove all guns from their vehicles and lock them inside.

Police are still investigating.

If you have more information, contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

