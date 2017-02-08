Kansas City police can now ask where suspected drunk drivers were drinking

If someone gets pulled over by a Kansas City police officer who suspects they're driving drunk, they could face a new question, and the answer could land more than the driver in trouble. (KCTV5)

Police are already quite skilled at DUI checkpoints, nabbing drunk drivers hopefully before they hurt anyone. But from now on, they'll be asking people where they had their last drink. And if they start to hear about the same place over and over, there's going to be a problem.

The information will be turned over to Kansas City's Regulated Industries Division. They'll talk with the bar or restaurant in question and let them know workers with the city will be coming in to observe from time to time. If they catch anyone being served who is clearly inebriated, that's when fines or suspensions could happen.

The city stresses this isn't to pick on bars or restaurants, but it's all in an effort to keep everyone safe from the very real threat of drunk drivers.

"There are people going out and having a good time, I do it myself. But they have a responsibility, and it's against state law and city ordinance to over serve anybody. And if somebody comes up, and they're clearly intoxicated ... they warning signs, they're stumbling and they're slurring and they can't walk a straight line ... anyone that gets served at that point, that's an irresponsible server and that just can't happen," said said Jim Ready, manager of the city's Regulated Industries Division.

Some bar managers at Kansas City's Power and Light District say while they may have some reservations, they don't want their customers to drink and drive either.

