Concern over new Yellow app dubbed 'Tinder for teens'

Some are calling a new social media app "Tinder for teens," and it could put your son or daughter in danger.

The app is called Yellow. Swipe right to make friends, and swipe left to move on. There are millions of profiles, made by teens hoping to befriend strangers. It’s designed to help teens find new friends on Snapchat.

You’re supposed to be 17 to use it, but when KCTV5 News entered in a birthday for a 13-year-old, it let us sign up anyway.

“I don't think teens should be allowed to make friends with strangers," grandmother Renee Beletsky said.

“I would not, as a parent, allow my kids to use it, and I don't think any parent should," Bill Kronk said.

Lenexa police work to educate students and parents about the importance of online safety.

“Our message is that stranger danger, it's something we learned at a young age, but it still very much applies in the cyber world," said Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department.

Yellow asks for your name, gender, and photo and asks permission to use your location.

“When you're communicating with somebody online, and you don't know who they are, be very careful about what you share with them, especially things like where you live, where you go to school," Chavez said.

Yellow uses your location to connect you to people who are close by, perhaps too close. After all, are they who they say they are?

“It's just opening the doors for people who are looking to get young kids to do stuff that they shouldn't be doing. It's easy access," Kronk said.

The take home message for parents is to monitor your kids on social media.

