More allegations against former Leavenworth VA

An update in the Veterans Administration sex scandal involving a former VA physician assistant who has admitted to sexually abusing patients.

Mark Wisner used to treat veterans at the Leavenworth VA, but he's now behind bars, facing criminal charges and more than a dozen civil lawsuits.

The number of accusations against him is continuing to grow.

Russell Morris is the latest to file a lawsuit.

A 20-year Army veteran, Morris alleges Wisner conducted unnecessary rectal and genital exams and questioned him about his sexual history. Morris says Wisner prescribed strong pain killers and methadone.

Other lawsuits have accused Wisner of mis-prescribing or over-prescribing medications.

Morris is also holding the VA accountable for what happened, saying they should've known about Wisner's past. He said he is thankful he can finally move forward after waiting six months.

“It feels great because not only for myself, but the other veterans that have filed against him to get the punishment that's due to him," Morris said. "I get bad dreams at night, I got to counseling because of this. I don't know, it hurts.”

Wisner is behind bars and has been charged with criminal sodomy and sexual battery.

His trial is set for April.

