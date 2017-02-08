Small businesses wait for impact of Obamacare repeal

Although President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have vowed to get rid of Obamacare, big questions remain about how they'll do that and what will take its place. (AP)

That creates a lot of uncertainty for people currently without health insurance and for small businesses that are tasked with providing for their employees.

While legislators fight back and forth about what the best option is for change, people are preparing to face fines and businesses say they’re making big changes to deal with their expenses.

If you’re waiting for Obamacare to be repealed, it could be awhile.

"It's going to be a significant amount of time before this 2,000 page monster that is Obamacare can be dismantled or repaired and replaced," said Cary Hall with Benefits by Design.

And for many people that didn’t sign up for health insurance, that problem comes with a price tag of $695 per adult, $347.50 per child or 2.5 percent of your household income, whichever is higher, capped at $2,085.

Last week was the deadline to sign up for healthcare coverage this year, and barring a qualifying life change with documentation to prove it, you could be out of luck.

"There's a lot of moving parts. There's a lot that has to be done with this. So, to the people that we're talking to about ... where they're at if they didn't sign up? They've got a problem,"

But they’re not the only ones with questions and concerns. Small businesses, like Holiday Ham Company, say that the issue is much bigger than that.

"Healthcare has been the biggest impediment for small business. I’d say in the last 5-10 years, it’s just come to the forefront in five years," said Jim Malinowski with Holiday Ham Company.

Holiday Ham says they’ve had to make massive changes to their business to make up for the costs. First cutting employees and then making changes to their health insurance plans.

"Every year has been a challenge. Every rule has changed. I had to go from an independent policy to a group policy, back and forth. How can you run a business when things change every year," Malinowski said.

While Malinowski does say that there have been savings in moving to the group policy because they’re in a pool and have more options, he also believes change has to happen.

"What we need to do is take out the inefficiencies. It doesn’t have to be run by the government. God bless us all, but it needs to be run more efficiently," Malinowski said.

Hall says if you do find yourself in a bind, you can try to sign up for a short term policy that can be extended, but he points out that there is a health questionnaire and you can be rejected.

