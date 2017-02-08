Royals announce their $16M, 2-year deal for Jason Hammel

The Royals have announced their $16 million, two-year contract with Jason Hammel, a move designed to shore up the starting rotation after the death of Yordano Ventura in a car accident last month. (KCTV5)

The Royals have announced their $16 million, two-year contract with Jason Hammel, a move designed to shore up the starting rotation after the death of Yordano Ventura in a car accident last month.

Hammel will make $5 million this season and $9 million next season, and the deal announced Wednesday includes a $2 million buyout of a 2019 mutual option. Hammel can make a $250,000 annual performance bonus if he throws 200 innings.

Right-hander Alec Mills was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear space for Hammel on the 40-man roster. Hammel had agreed to the contract late Sunday pending a physical.

He slots into a starting rotation that includes left-handers Danny Duffy and Jason Vargas and right-hander Ian Kennedy, with the fifth spot up for grabs in spring training.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.