Former Saline County Sheriff sentenced for stealing $79,000 in public funds

A former Missouri sheriff has been sentenced in federal court for stealing nearly $79,000 in public funds.

Wallace Newman George, Jr., 71, served as the Sheriff of Saline County from Dec. 1979 to Feb. 2015, a 36-year stretch and a record in the state of Missouri. While serving as sheriff, he took checks, issued by the state to reimburse the county for prisoner expenses, and kept them for his own personal use.

On Wednesday, George was sentenced to nine months in federal prison without parole.

George has paid $51,162 in restitution to Saline County and $27,749 in restitution to the state as required by his plea agreement.

On Feb. 9, 2016, George pleaded guilty to one count of stealing from an organization that receives federal funds.

George assigned sheriff’s deputies to transport prisoners extradited or voluntarily returned from outside Missouri to Saline County. He then submitted claims to the state to be reimbursed for the expenses incurred.

The state issued 34 reimbursement checks for prisoner extradition and transportation between Jan. 28, 2010, and June 30, 2015. Those checks totaled approximately $97,083, approximately 75 percent of that number, or $71,994, was for mileage reimbursement and the remainder for meals and other expenses.

George admitted that he stole $78,911 from those state reimbursements, which primarily represents the mileage reimbursement portion of every state reimbursement check for prisoner extradition and transportation that the county received, with only one exception.

George opened a personal checking account at Wood & Huston Bank in Marshall, Mo. At various times, he cashed the state reimbursement checks at the bank. Sometimes he deposited the state reimbursement checks into his personal account, and sometimes he deposited portions of the proceeds into his personal account and kept a portion for himself.

Between Jan. 28, 2010, and June 30, 2015, George cashed, partially deposited, or deposited approximately 34 extradition reimbursement checks into his personal bank account, with an aggregate value of approximately $97,083.

Although George admitted to stealing funds over a period of more than five years, he specifically pleaded guilty to one count of stealing $9,592 in taxpayer funds between July 1, 2013, and June 30, 2014.

