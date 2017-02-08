Airbnb's growing community of older women cashing in as hosts

“Welcome to my house. This is where people get the pleasure of staying here,” Sara Tapscott told KCTV5 as we entered her Waldo home. (KCTV5)

You’ve likely heard of Airbnb. It’s a site that allows you to rent out a room or your entire home.

You may not have known, however, that the fastest growing group of Airbnb hosts are women age 60 and older.

Airbnb told KCTV5 News when it comes to hosting, age is more than just a number.

The company calls them “golden hosts.” Older women, who are retired, and no longer have kids at home often have the extra space to rent out a room or the extra time to turn hosting into a hobby.

Often, if you stay at a home with a host in this demographic, you’ll get more than just a place to stay. The hosts go above and beyond.

“Welcome to my house. This is where people get the pleasure of staying here,” Sara Tapscott told KCTV5 as we entered her Waldo home.

The 61-year-old said the tour doesn’t do the Airbnb experience justice. That’s because her guests don’t just get a place to stay, a bed, mirror and TV. They get much more.

“I cook for them, I take them around and show them around," she said.

Tapscott even puts out fresh flowers each day. She picks her guests up from the airport and serves as a tour guide around Kansas City.

“It’s not like having a host. It’s like having a connection ... a friend,” she said.

Airbnb says that desire and ability to go the extra mile is what sets such hosts apart from the rest. The company said there’s no denying that a stay with Tapscott will be different than a stay with a 25-year-old man. It’s all about what you’re looking for.

Female hosts age 60-plus get the most five-star reviews on the Airbnb listings nationwide. Tapscott’s reviews are stellar. Guests use words like “wonderful, lovely, and accommodating.”

“They’ve had a lifetime of hosting. They like hosting. They’re good at it,” explained Airbnb’s Ben Breit.

The company began noticing the trend about two years ago.

“I think it’s fair to say we were taken by surprise, but in a very pleasant way," Breit said.

Missouri has the tenth fastest growing rate of senior-aged female hosts in the country. This demographic of host in Missouri is growing 38-percent faster than the general population.

Tapscott started hosting about a year ago after retiring as a nurse.

“It’s been great meeting new people, and the money doesn’t hurt either,” she said.

Money is the driving force for the age group. Fifty percent of female hosts age 60-plus said they host for extra income. Each host brings in an average of $6,000 each year. Twenty-eight percent said they do it to stay socially connected, while 15 percent do it to stay active.

Tapscott admits she was still hesitant when she first began.

“I was concerned, ya know, for safety,” she said.

This is a common trend considering there’s a stranger sleeping in your home, but she found out, her fears couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Not reasonable at all. I’ve had really good luck. I’ve met some really nice people. Made friends through the whole thing," Tapscott said.

Airbnb says the concept of stranger danger has always been an issue for the company. It’s the reason the founders could not get funding at first back in 2005.

Breit said the Airbnb community is built on trust.

“It’s a very safe platform. Every guest and every host get fully vetted. Background check and all that," he explained.

So when it comes to choosing where to stay, just know listing’s like Tapscott’s “cute two-bedroom house in Kansas City” could very likely come with much more than just a place to stay.

In total 38,000 guests stayed in Kansas City area Airbnb locations in 2016. Hosts made about $4.1 million total.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.