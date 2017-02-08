New study finds health and well-being ranking for Kansas and Missouri

Price says Kansas and Missouri need to improve on things like eating healthy and feeling safe in our towns and communities. (KCTV5)

Can you measure happiness?

Gallup and Healthways, companies with a mission to improve well-being, say you can. They came out with their new 2016 well-being index, which highlights important trends in health and well-being.

Neither Kansas nor Missouri are not in the top ten, but they aren't in the bottom ten either.

Over the years, both states have stayed right in the middle, so KCTV5 went to the experts to ask why.

Karissa Price, president of the Emerging Business Division for Healthways, says it does take time to move up the index.

"Kansas is 32nd in the nation this year, down from 25th, and Missouri is 36th in the nation, up from 45th, so you do see movement," Price said.

And while both states sit in the middle, Hawaii has pulled the top spot six years in a row.

Back on the main land, it's the Northern Plains and Mountain West states that have the highest well-being ratings.

"I think a lot of it has to do with are they investing in measures and is their leadership around increasing well-being,” Price said. “So, Missouri and Kansas have good things going for them in terms of purpose, of social connection and financial stress."

So how does the Well-Being index work?

The index is based on five different categories,

Purpose, do you like what you do?

Social, do you have supportive relationships?

Financial, are you able to manage life in a stress-free way?

Community, do you like where you live?

And finally, overall physical health.

The results are based on data from more than 177 thousand interviews from adults in all 50 states.

Price says Kansas and Missouri need to improve on things like eating healthy and feeling safe in our towns and communities to increase our score.

"Looking at this from a community perspective, and saying what do we want to do to improve our overall sense of well-being, what do we want to invest our programs in and our time in," Price said.

Price says one easy way to get a better well-being index score, is for community leaders to commit to investing in building infrastructure that promotes active lifestyles.

To see the full list click here.

