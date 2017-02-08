Wanted: Marcus McGinnie

Marcus McGinnie is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sexual assault. (CrimeStoppers)

Marcus McGinnie is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sexual assault.

The offense happened last year and involved a woman who was sexually assaulted in Kansas City.

His last known address was in the area of 61st Street and Agnes Avenue, but his current location is unknown.

McGinnie is not currently a registered sex offender. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

