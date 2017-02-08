Makes 1 (9 x 13-inch) cake

Some folks believe that cherries and cola go together like peanut butter and jelly. If you are part of this camp of believers, this Chocolate Cherry Cola Dump Cake is for you!

Nonstick cooking spray

2 (15-ounce) cans red tart cherries, drained

1 (15.25 to 18-ounce) box devil’s food cake

1 cup cola flavored carbonated soda

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9 x 13-inch pan with nonstick spray.

Place the well drained cherries in the prepared pan. In a large bowl, stir together the cake mix and the cola. Dollop or “dump” the batter over the cherries.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Tip: This is great served warm but is still tasty at room temperature topped with whipped cream or ice cream.

For more information, check out The Electrified Cooks.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.