Kansas City works to improve Internet access for those who can’t afford it

Kansas City is making moves to improve access to the Internet for people who can’t afford it.

On Wednesday, the Digital Equity Strategic Plan was presented to city council.

Roughly 17-percent of people in Kansas City aren’t online because they say they can’t afford it and can’t get it. The Digital Equity Strategic Plan is being implemented to decrease that number and take Internet access a step further.

The city already has free public WiFi on the Kansas City Streetcar. The city also made a push to get Google Fiber. And there’s also a digital upcylcing program that refurbishes old computers to give to low income households at a cheap price.

This new plan lays out how to make the best use of what the city provides.

The first focus is not just getting even more people online at a cheap cost but getting them training to understand how to use the web and its benefits.

The next focus is making sure everyone has Internet for education. Many kids can’t complete homework online in the Kansas City Public Schools.

The third focus is creating opportunities online to allow people to participate in community discussions.

And lastly, they also want to use the Internet to help increase employment and jobs in the city.

You can share your ideas on Internet inclusion and what needs you have by at one of the community meetings. Click here for more information or you can call the city at 816-513-6559. Once community input is complete, the plan will go back to city council.

