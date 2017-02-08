Police searching for 2 men who choked, robbed a woman in Kansas City

Authorities did not release a description of the suspects, but the two men are able to be seen in the pictures attached to this story. (KCPD)

Authorities did not release a description of the suspects, but the two men are able to be seen in the pictures attached to this story. (KCPD)

Police in Kansas City are searching for two men suspected of choking a woman and stealing her purse.

The robbery happened about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2016, in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1701 W 133rd St.

Police say two African-American men choked a woman and then took her purse.

Authorities did not release a description of the suspects, but the two men are able to be seen in the pictures attached to this story.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call the KCPD Robbery Unit (816) 234-5230.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.