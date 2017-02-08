Police identify suspects in Raytown homicide - KCTV5

Police identify suspects in Raytown homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Two suspects in connection with a Raytown homicide have been identified, police say.

Police are trying to find a witness. Therefore, anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

A possible $5,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to an arrest in the homicide of Dominique Byers.

Byers was found dead from an apparent gunshot in a parking lot near 6600 Blue Ridge Parkway on Jan. 28.

More information about the case can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.