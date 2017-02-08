Police identify suspects in Raytown homicide

Two suspects in connection with a Raytown homicide have been identified, police say.
Police are trying to find a witness. Therefore, anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.
A possible $5,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to an arrest in the homicide of Dominique Byers.
Byers was found dead from an apparent gunshot in a parking lot near 6600 Blue Ridge Parkway on Jan. 28.
