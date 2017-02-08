Kansas City police search for 2 men in Food Mart robbery - KCTV5

Kansas City police search for 2 men in Food Mart robbery

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities do not have a description of the suspects, but the two men are able to be seen in the picture attached to this story. (KCPD) Authorities do not have a description of the suspects, but the two men are able to be seen in the picture attached to this story. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are searching for two men who robbed a business at gun point.

The robbery happened about 4 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2016, at the Food Mart located at 5501 E Bannister Road.

Police say two African-American men entered the store with guns.

Authorities did not release a description of the suspects, but the two men are able to be seen in the picture attached to this story.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call the KCPD Robbery Unit (816) 234-5230.

