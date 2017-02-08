2 arrested after Kansas restaurant robbery netted $2 - KCTV5

2 arrested after Kansas restaurant robbery netted $2

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The suspects also are accused of demanding a sandwich and fleeing as the food was being prepared. (AP) The suspects also are accused of demanding a sandwich and fleeing as the food was being prepared. (AP)
PITTSBURG, KS (AP) -

Authorities are investigating a Kansas restaurant robbery that netted $2.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun (http://bit.ly/2k2qHap ) reports that two men are accused of forcing three Jimmy John's employees to the floor Monday night. Night manager Seth Cheney says that after he told the masked suspects he couldn't open the safe or register, they demanded cash from the Pittsburg sandwich shop's employees.

But Cheney says two of them had empty wallets and a third had $3. The suspects also are accused of demanding a sandwich and fleeing as the food was being prepared.

A responding officer spotted two men riding away from the area on bicycles. Arresting officers recovered an airsoft pistol, baseball bat and $2.

Police Major Brent Narges says the suspects apparently dropped a dollar bill.

Bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.