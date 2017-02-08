New Kansas bill looks at safer driving in school, construction zones

Anyone caught breaking the new law could face a fine of at least 60 dollars plus court costs. (KCTV5)

The Kansas Senate is hearing a bill that could make your kids ride to school safer.

Some lawmakers believe that taking away distractions will limit the number of accidents that happen in school and construction zones.

They are hearing a new law this week that would require drivers to use hands-free devices in those zones.

The new law would make it illegal to text or talk on the phone with it up to the driver’s ear while driving in these areas. It would require drivers to either put their phone on speakerphone or to use devices permanently installed in their cars.

Lawmakers believe taking away these small distractions will help drivers pay closer attention to what they are doing, and avoid accidents.

Anyone caught breaking the new law could face a fine of at least 60 dollars plus court costs.

The Kansas Senate Transportation Committee is now looking into what other states are doing and what programs have worked.

Those findings are expected on Wednesday.

