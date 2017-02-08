Police investigate break-in at Overland Park elementary school

Several officers, and K-9 units, searched the school but did not find anyone inside. (KCTV5)

Parents of students at a metro elementary school woke up to a concerning alert after someone broke into their children's school early Wednesday morning.

The break-in happened about midnight at Santa Fe Trail Elementary School, a school in the Shawnee Mission School District. The school is located at 7100 Lamar Avenue.

Amanda Connell is one of the parents that was notified via text and then got the email alert about the burglary.

"You're a little bit nervous because you're sending your children there," Connell said.

Officers were called to the scene and conducted a check of the school perimeter. During the check, an officer, near the front of the school, heard a banging noise and looked inside. The officer thought he saw someone inside and alerted the other officers at the scene.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the school, but by the time they got into position, the individual had escaped through one of the school’s back doors.

Police believe the suspect got in through an exterior window on the west side of the school. Officers found the broken window during the perimeter check. School staff has said they will repair the window.

Several officers, and K-9 units, searched the school but did not find anyone inside.

Officers checked all of the school’s rooms and did find signs of burglary.

Authorities are not sure if anything was taken but say the suspect did try to get into the school’s office and safe but was not successful. The office window, door and the safe were damaged.

Police say they do not know how many people were involved in the break-in.

The school does have surveillance cameras and authorities are waiting for school staff to arrive for the day and give them the video.

Police and school authorities say school will be business as usual and are confident that there is no security concern for staff or students.

"I just want them to be safe and I think they are, so yeah I feel good," Connell said. "Staff alerted the students today, through their morning announcements, assuring them there's nothing to worry about and that everything is fine."

