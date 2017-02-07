Kansas City to host national ceremony marking centennial of US entry into World War I

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >
The State of Missouri has released new documents that show the abuse and neglect of Adrian Jones, the 7-year-old KCK boy who was fed to pigs.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
A lockdown at three schools has been lifted after gunshots rang out in a Blue Springs neighborhood.More >
Police in Kansas City waited five hours during an overnight standoff before finally entering a house and finding no one. The standoff started about 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a home in the 5700 block of Euclid Avenue.More >
The Kansas City, KS Police Department announced a new crime initiative Tuesday aimed at decreasing crimes the police chief says are skyrocketing.More >
One person suffered critical injuries following a rollover wreck at 49th and Lydia.More >
A man has been charged in connection to a triple homicide in Wyandotte County this week. Jason Tucker, 28, was charged on Thursday with one count of capital murder, one count of attempted capital murder and one count of attempted burglary. Bernadette Gosserand, 47, Jeremy Rocha, 26, and Vincent Rocha, 47, were murdered Tuesday night at a home in the 1900 block of South Boeke Street. A fourth person was shot by the gunman, according to Kansas City, KS police. ...More >
