Kansas City to host national ceremony marking centennial of US entry into World War I

The National World War 1 Museum and Memorial will play host to the national ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I.

“The April 6 ceremony in Kansas City is an important element of the national conversation about World War I,” said Dan Dayton, executive director of the World War I Centennial Commission. “Why should we care? Because we are all products of World War I. The entire country was involved— everyone has a story. The Commission’s goal is to inspire you to find your personal story and connection.”

The event will be held April 6, 2017, 100 years to the day the United States entered the war.

Among those invited to the ceremony is President Donald Trump.

