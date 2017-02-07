The curious case of the Kansas State Wildcats - KCTV5

The curious case of the Kansas State Wildcats

By Andrew Carter, Anchor/Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO

Kansas State Wildcats fans are dealing with a roller coaster season.

The team is 16-8 overall but only 5-6 in the Big 12 Conference.

What makes their case for the NCAA Tournament unique is the amount of close games and big wins they possess. In seven of the team’s 11 games played in the Big 12, the game was decided by five points or fewer.

Their resume looks good when you consider signature wins against West Virginia and at Baylor, but takes a hit when you factor in losses to TCU and Texas Tech.

CBS Sports shows Kansas State as a 10-seed in the tournament if it started today, but also notes them as a bubble team. That means every game left counts, and head coach Bruce Weber says they have to learn to win the close games moving forward.

“The key is, do they want to win more than the coaches? When they want to win more than the coaches that’s when we have success. We’ve had some games like that, I think they care. Now it’s being a little smart, a little more patient, a little more poised when it counts,” Weber said.

KCTV5’s Andrew Carter went to Twitter to ask fans what they think about the Wildcats’ chances of dancing come March and here’s some of what you said:

