Five months after sexual assault at SM East, "Wear Black" campaign spread

#WearBlackToStopAttacks spread not only through Shawnee Mission schools, but well beyond, including Kansas State University and Blue Valley. The hashtag stood up for victims of sexual assault. (KCTV5)

It was five months ago a girl at Shawnee Mission East was attacked at school.

That's when a group of seven girls got together and created a hashtag that made a difference.

"I think it's really great that we could reach across with so many people with just a hashtag," said Hannah Breckenridge, who helped create the hashtag.

Since the attack, the girls say people seem to talk more freely. Discussions about delicate topics are now often held in a classroom setting instead of an auditorium, giving students a chance to be a little more free in asking questions.

"Freshman and sophomore girls that may not have been willing to speak up or try to take on a leadership role," said Katie Kulman. "You could tell how empowered they really feel when they realize that they were able to reach out and communicate to those other people across the country as well - and get that message."

Students say the school administration has been supportive as well, further lending itself to an environment where they're hoping that standing up for victims will empower *everyone.

MOCSA gave several presentations at the school late last year and said they've served more people in 2016 then they did in 2015, another sign that people are becoming more comfortable talking about sexual assault.

