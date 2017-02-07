Missouri right-to-work law could go before voters - KCTV5

Missouri right-to-work law could go before voters

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed the ban on mandatory union fees on Monday. (KCTV5) Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed the ban on mandatory union fees on Monday. (KCTV5)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Opponents of Missouri's new right-to-work law are trying to put it to a public vote.

Missouri AFL-CIO President Mike Louis filed a referendum petition to do so with the secretary of state Monday, the same day Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed the ban on mandatory union fees.

If Louis' petition makes it to the ballot, voters would decide whether to remain a right-to-work state or dump the new law.

The petition first needs to be approved by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, then backers can start gathering signatures to try to get it on the ballot.

If enough voters sign the petition before the law is set to take effect Aug. 28, it will be delayed until the public vote.

The next statewide election is slated for November 2018.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.