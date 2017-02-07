Shawnee Mission's plan for new Lenexa elementary receives resistance

The Shawnee Mission School District's plan for a new elementary school in Lenexa is getting resistance. Now, the city council gets the final say. (Submitted)

The school is planned at the corner of West 87th and Haven streets. Residents have expressed strong concern that the school's entry and exit location will cause traffic congestion that will make it hard for them to get to work in the morning.

That traffic concern is the sole reason the city's planning commission shot down the final plan for the elementary school. The commission voted for the re-zoning, the building plan and the needed permit.

The city staff says they are going to try to better explain the traffic plan to the council Tuesday night with a drawing of the staff parking lot.

They say the wide lane between spaces will allow two rows of cars for pick up and drop off that can accommodate 82 cars without spilling into the street - which is more than at any existing elementary school in the city.

Some have asked why the entrance can't be on 87th Street, but city staff says speeds on the main road are just too fast to be safe for school traffic and walkers.

The council meeting is at 7 p.m. There was a sizable crowd of concerned residents at the last meeting on the topic.

