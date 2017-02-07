Police investigate death of 2-year-old girl in Gardner

Family members have identified the child as Presley Kay Porting. Police have not released a cause of death at this time. (GoFundMe)

Gardner police were called about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of South Hickory Street on a welfare check. (Grady Reid/KCTV5 News)

Authorities are investigating the death of 2-year-old girl in Johnson County.

Family members have identified the child as Presley Kay Porting.

Gardner police say they were called about 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of South Hickory Street where the toddler was unresponsive. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

And even though investigators have not said how Presley died, Gardner police say they are treating this investigation like a homicide.

A day after her death, police cars were posted outside the home Lindsay Thomasson and Nicholas Russom own. Crime scene investigators arrived late in the afternoon, but police would not comment on why they returned.

One neighbor spoke up about a happy family that is now grieving.

“I actually had Lindsay babysit my daughter a couple of times, and the girls were so sweet to her every time they went over,” neighbor Almedia White said. “I feel so bad for the family because Lindsay and Nick were always so, so good to Kaylee every time she went over.”

White said she saw Presley’s father outside Tuesday sobbing on the ground while three paramedics were inside the house.

Family members have established a GoFundMe account to help pay for Presley's funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.