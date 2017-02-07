CDC: High flu activity in Kansas, Missouri

The flu is becoming more widespread each and every day with Kansas and Missouri as two of the hardest hit states. (CDC)

Cases of influenza A are skyrocketing across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Lee Norman with the University of Kansas Health System says the numbers continue to rise as more and more states report widespread flu.

Last week alone, more than 1,500 people in the United States were hospitalized with documented cases of influenza.

Just because their have been so many reported cases of influenza A, that doesn't mean those strains weren't included in the vaccine. Norman says they were.

If you had the flu shot and still test positive for influenza A, it won't likely be nearly as severe.

"People that have had the influenza vaccine, they are not the ones that are likely going to end up in the hospital because of severe symptoms. They're not likely the ones are going to end up with the complications. I've never seen an influenza death in anybody that's been vaccinated that year," Norman said.

Especially hard hit with this flu epidemic are children.

Multiple cases of pediatric deaths have been reported across the country and those number sadly continue to rise. Doctors say it is critical all of us, especially children, are vaccinated.

It is not too late to get your flu shot.

Doctors say you can get it as late as March, and it'll still be effective.

Contrary to popular belief, influenza does not usually involve vomiting or diarrhea. Symptoms include a fever of 101-102 degrees. headache and muscle aches.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, you are urged to go to your doctor to be tested for influenza and put on an antiviral like Tamiflu.

