Individuals gather outside Sen. Blunt's office to protest Trump's travel ban

Several dozen people gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's office. They passed around a megaphone, while Blunt's staff took notes. (KCTV5)

It's Resist Trump Tuesday for a group called Indivisible Kansas City.

Each week, the group selects a topic and shares their concerns with lawmakers.

This week, the focus was President Trump's travel ban.

Several dozen people gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's office. They passed around a megaphone, while Blunt's staff took notes.

They want lawmakers to have compassion for refugees wanting to come to the United States, with signs featuring messages like "Jesus was a Middle Eastern refugee." There were references to Anne Frank from the Holocaust.

Protesters gather across #KC in support of refugees and immigrants. A look at their concerns, NEXT at 5 on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/ni6ga7IxsJ — Natalie Davis (@NatalieKCTV5) February 7, 2017

Others worry the ban does more harm than good. That includes Jami Parkison, who believes her son - an Air Force pilot - is in danger.

“This new thing with the executive order only emboldens our enemies and even gives PR to the very people we hope to fight as a nation, ISIS," Parkison said. “I believe it puts my son in danger and all the other military folks who are overseas.”

Blunt supports increased vetting on people from countries with terror ties or activity. He says there is not a travel ban on Muslims and he would never support one.

Blunt's full statement:

“The right to protest peacefully is a fundamental part of who we are as a nation, and I always appreciate Missourians sharing their views. I believe our top priority should be to keep Americans safe. That’s why I support increased vetting on people applying to travel from countries with extensive terrorist ties or activity. We have to have the tools and policies in place to know, with absolute certainty, who these individuals are, where they are coming from, and whether they pose a threat to our communities. There is no travel ban on Muslims, and I would not support such a policy.” – Senator Roy Blunt

Are protests effective?

Since Trump has been office, protests have popped up across the country, including Kansas City.

But do they matter?

Political experts say to be effective, you need enough people supporting the cause.

“You have a very very close election and there are people that are very unhappy with the outcome," said Beth Vonnahme, a political science professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. "When you have a president who’s been as active as Trump in the last two weeks, that just sort of fuels the fire."

Vonnahme says in order to be effective, protests must also have a focused goal.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.