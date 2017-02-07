Combat the winter blues with a simple plant, flowers

Studies are showing how beneficial indoor plants can be especially in winter. (KCTV5)

February is a frustrating month. Gloomy skies and cold air can put anyone in a depressed mood.

What you need is a companion -- a green leafy one.

Studies are showing how beneficial indoor plants can be especially in winter. And not just any study, NASA studies.

The primary benefit from your green little friend is its ability to remove indoor pollutants from the air you breathe. Carbon monoxide, benzene and formaldehyde are unhealthy and can weaken your body over time.

The air in your house is recirculated in winter and those levels can increase, so removing them in an organic way is just smart. The best plant for this task is a chrysanthemum.

Feeling drowsy?

When your house is closed up and your family is breathing, carbon dioxide levels increase. This can also lead to headaches and other ailments.

Plants love your carbon dioxide and feed off it. In return, their waste gas is oxygen. Exactly what you need.

The more plants you have the cleaner and less stale your indoor air will be.

Healthy brain as important as healthy body

When the trees outside are bare, all the life seems to be indoors or sleeping, and it's easy to fall to a state of depression.

By adding a few plants to your indoor living space you can actually manufacture a springtime feel to your home.

You don’t have to have two green thumbs to grow indoor plants.

Jesse Nelson from Family Tree Nursery in Shawnee says there are many varieties that can withstand periods of neglect.

One example is a sansevieria, otherwise known as mother-in-laws tongue. This plant can exist in low light conditions and still thrive even after a few missed waterings.

Nelson also recommends a trip to your local plant store for advice on what plants would be best suited for your home.

Most plants are very affordable, but there are some spendy options too.

You don’t have to run out and fill your house with plants in one day. So a good plan would be to add a plant or two every month which will help spread the cost over time and also help ease you into a maintenance schedule.

