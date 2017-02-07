Two men dead following shooting in KCK

A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
A lockdown at three schools has been lifted after gunshots rang out in a Blue Springs neighborhood.More >
The State of Missouri has released new documents that show the abuse and neglect of Adrian Jones, the 7-year-old KCK boy who was fed to pigs.More >
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
The Kansas City, KS Police Department announced a new crime initiative Tuesday aimed at decreasing crimes the police chief says are skyrocketing.More >
Newly released video shows the moment Good Samaritans attempted to rescue an elderly father and his daughter after their minivan plunged into deep Florida watersMore >
Police in Kansas City waited five hours during an overnight standoff before finally entering a house and finding no one. The standoff started about 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a home in the 5700 block of Euclid Avenue.More >
The Lenexa Police Department is asking for help in identifying a male suspect in an armed robbery investigation.More >
People in one Kansas City, KS neighborhood are waking up with questions after four people were shot and three were killed Tuesday night.More >
A man has been charged after a frightening incident at an apartment complex on Tuesday.More >
