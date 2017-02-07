Two men dead following shooting in KCK

Police were called about 11:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Greeley Avenue. (Caroline Sweeney)

Authorities are investigating after two men were shot and killed Tuesday.

Police were called about 11:30 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of Greeley Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found two black men in their mid-20s dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The two men have been identified as James Christopher III, 45, and Alfred Vine Jr., 28, both of Kansas City, KS.

Kansas City, KS police say they had not been called to the house before and are still trying to pinpoint if the shooting happened Tuesday morning or Monday night.

Neighbors say hearing gunshots in the area is not exactly uncommon, however.

“I heard about three or four shots, but that’s kind of normal around here so I didn’t pay any attention to it," said neighbor Ned Osborne. "Until I woke up and saw the yellow tape and was like ‘whoa, what happened.’”

There is no suspect description or idea of motive yet.

Police did not gain access to the house until several hours after the original shooting call. They were waiting for a search warrant.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.