Garmin seeks new facility in Olathe

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Garmin is asking for millions of dollars and a tax break as they seek to build a new facility in the Kansas City metro area.

The company hopes to break ground on a new $200 million facility along 151st Street near Interstate 35.

The new facility would bring 150 new jobs and more money into the economy.

The company says the new facility will add more than $71 million in new wages alone.

Garmin is asking the city of Olathe for $200 million worth of bonds to construct the building and repurpose its existing warehouse into research and development office space. The money would be repaid by the developer, not taxpayers.

The company is also looking to slash its property tax bill by 75 percent over the next 10 years while the new building is being constructed.

The city says Garmin’s project does fit the city’s requirements to get the tax break they are asking for.

The tax break and the bonds are expected to be approved by the Olathe City Council Tuesday night.

