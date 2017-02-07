Demonstrators gather at lawmakers offices to protest travel ban, Betsy DeVos

Members of several groups, including JoCo MoveOn and Indivisible Kansas City, will take part in the protests. (AP)

Concerns about President Donald Trump’s travel ban continue to grow, prompting protesters in the metro to gather at the offices of their local lawmakers.

Members of several groups, including JoCo MoveOn and Indivisible Kansas City, will take part in the protests.

On Tuesday, protesters plan to gather at Congressman Kevin Yoder's office at 10 a.m. Protests are also planned outside of Senator Pat Roberts office and Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill's Kansas City offices at noon and at Senator Jerry Moran's Olathe, KS office at 3 p.m.

Protesters say the rallies will be peaceful and say they will urge representatives and senators to oppose the president’s executive order to ban people from certain, predominantly Muslim, countries from entering the United States. They feel the order is a direct attack on the United States’ values of equal protection and religious freedom.

Also on the agenda, urging lawmakers to block the vote for the Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos, saying she is not qualified for the job.

