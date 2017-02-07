No. 3 Kansas bounces back from loss, tops Kansas State 74-71

The Jayhawks (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) beat the Wildcats (16-8, 5-6) for the fifth straight time and the 19th time in 22 meetings, though it was just as nip-and-tuck as their meeting in Lawrence. (AP)

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Frank Mason III had 21 points, Josh Jackson added 18 despite dealing with foul trouble, and No. 3 Kansas bounced back from a rare home loss to hold off Kansas State 74-71 on Monday night.

The Jayhawks (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) beat the Wildcats (16-8, 5-6) for the fifth straight time and the 19th time in 22 meetings, though it was just as nip-and-tuck as their meeting in Lawrence.

The game was tied 63-all with 2:50 left when Kansas ripped off six quick points, but the Wildcats kept hanging around. D.J. Johnson hit three of four foul shots down the stretch, and Kamau Stokes hit a 3-pointer from the wing to get within 72-69 with 19.2 seconds to go.

Devonte Graham calmly hit two more free throws to put the game away.

Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 20 points. Stokes added 16 points and eight boards, Johnson had 14 points and Wesley Iwundu contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds.

