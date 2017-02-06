Belton teen upset with Patriots' win charged with making terrorist threat after social media post

Jashon Taylor, 17, is facing a felony charge after threatening his high school on Snapchat.

A 17-year-old in Cass County has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

Jashon Taylor, 17, is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening his high school on Snapchat. The teenager said he was upset about the New England Patriots' comeback victory in Super Bowl 51, according to a probable cause statement.

The statement said Taylor issued the threat for Belton High School on Snapchat after the game.

"Bro i hate the patriots and every fan they have... OMG im f****n pissed," he said in the post. "Let it be known im shooting Belton tomorrow or tuesday whenever i go back."

A follower grabbed a screenshot and provided it to police.

The probable cause statement said he admitted to police that he made the post. He deleted it about 15 minutes after friends encouraged him to delete it.

Police said Taylor was apologetic.

He has since been released.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.