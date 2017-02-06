Kansas bill would change law on DUI interlock devices for first offender

As the law stands, first offenders can't legally turn the key in any car until they've had an interlock device installed for at least a year. David Haley, a state senator from Wyandotte County, wants to change that. (KCTV5)

David Haley, a state senator from Wyandotte County, wants to change that.

It used to be you couldn't drive at all for a year after a DUI in Kansas. Your license became suspended once the DUI occurred.

Then came the interlock. Current law says offenders have to use it for a year before they can get their full driving privileges back, even if they initially opted to have their license suspended.

A local member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving argues the device is far more effective than suspension.

"These ignition interlock devices teach the offenders when they are not safe to operate their vehicles," said Chris Mann of MADD. "They allow them to continue to operate a vehicle and keep the rest of the motoring public safe in our state."

Haley has introduced a bill that would give first offenders the choice of either an interlock or suspension for a year. Haley says the interlock requirement can be a financial hardship for first offenders.

Besides the $900 annual rental fee, you need a car to put it in.

People with limited means often rely on a combination of public transit and borrowing cars from various friends and family as needed.

But it's an argument that isn't swaying MADD.

"They had a vehicle when they were out driving and were intoxicated and our goal is to make sure that if they are driving again they are not intoxicated," Mann said.

MADD says since the interlock mandate passed in 2011, the interlock companies have recorded 60,000 times when an offender has attempted but failed to start a car with a BAC over the legal limit. Also in that period, NHTSA has recorded a 37 percent drop in drunk driving deaths, a drop MADD attributes in part to the interlock provisions of the existing law.

Haley says the current law creates a double jeopardy penalty for those who choose suspension, because they need to complete one year with an interlock to get a regular license whether they made it through the one-year suspension without any violation or not.

Mann says he would be happy with a revision to the law that merely removes the option of suspension so as to avoid the dual penalty, but MADD wants to keep the mandatory interlock element of the law.

Haley says he's sure MADD's intentions are pure but he contends many lawmakers are swayed by well-funded lobbyists in the interlock industry.

