Husband who lost wife in Kansas City road rage incident speaks

For the first time, a heartbroken husband is talking about the deadly crash that killed his wife and injured his young daughter.

Abbas Alhashemi says a rage filled driver intentionally rammed his wife's car, causing her to crash into a pole on St John Road.

Abbas says he hopes prosecutors will charge the suspect and charge him for attempting to run him over as they continue to investigate the deadly crash.

He worries the suspect could hurt another family.

Alhashemi told KCTV5 he instructed his wife to drive away to a safe place, but says an angry driver had stopped in the middle of the road. He honked and after that, he says the man attacked his family.

"I said, "'I have a family with me. You don't have to do any of that. Just leave. He said, ‘I'm here tonight to kill somebody.’"

Video surveillance captured the suspect driving in circles and drive directly toward Abbas over and over again.

"I was jumping from side to side trying to avoid the truck," Alhashemi said.

After the truck driver pulled a U-turn to try and hit Alhashemi again, he sped off following his wife. Alhashemi says the truck driver purposefully rammed their car with his wife and daughter inside.

A husband says a rage filled driver rammed his wife's car. He talks about the night he says his family was attacked on @KCTV5 10pm. pic.twitter.com/SKnL6LJrl5 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) February 7, 2017

They crashed into a pole and his wife, Shaymaa Saudi, died. Their daughter who was taken to the hospital now has nightmares.

"She couldn't walk for almost like 10 days," Alhashemi said.

The father wants justice for his wife, 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

"Her birthday was on the third and she is still waiting for a present from her mom," Alhashemi said. "They have no mom right now. It really changed our lives. It's the worst nightmare that you'd ever imagine."

Abbas says officers are waiting on lab results to see if evidence proves the truck did hit the family's car.

He says his wife was a wonderful woman who helped teach kindergartners in the Gladstone School District as a paraprofessional.

