Police looking for clues in death of woman found on Interstate 29

Police on Monday are looking for a person who shot and killed 23-year-old Christina Cunningham.

Cunningham, 23, was found near her car Saturday night on the entrance ramp to Interstate 29 off of Northwest 56th St.

Kevin Brown, the victim's father, answered the door on Super Bowl Sunday and learned the news from a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

"Just to think that my daughter's last breath would be at 10 p.m. when a state trooper found her - that she was dying - how could someone do something so senseless and horrible and cruel," Brown said.

Brown says police believe someone was in the car with Christina, but he doesn't know who that was.

Brown says he's angry and blames the entire community for this and other shootings.

He says he wants to know why it's so easy to get 5,000 people together to march against police brutality but so hard to get 5,000 people together to march against the terrible crime in his community.

"They know that people are doing these senseless acts, they hide them and they harbor them - the senseless criminals - because they have love for them," Brown said.

There have been no arrests in the case. Police are interviewing the victim's friends.

