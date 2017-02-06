Kansas City police still looking for three missing women

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help finding three women who disappeared in separate cases.

Inous Revels, 63, and 20-year-old Toni Anderson went missing in January.

No one has seen 21-year-old Jessica Runions since September 2016.

Runions' family presumes she is dead. For months, they have spent every weekend searching fields and wooded areas, hoping to find her body and bring her home.

“There's a deep sadness now that you feel like it's never going to end," said Patty Ping, Jessica's grandmother.

Revels was last seen near 51st and Woodland in Kansas City. Her family says she suffered a stroke two years ago and has mental health issues.

Anderson, 20, went missing about a month ago. Police say surveillance video indicates she was alone when she left a local QuikTrip.

"This has just been a horrible nightmare," said Elizabeth Anderson, Toni's mother. "And I don't like any parent going through this. It's just horrifying. Please help us find her."

CrimeStoppers coordinator and detective Kevin Boehm says police are searching for these three women with the same passion.

“They take ownership in every single one of those and they really work diligently to try to get those cases closed as best they can, solve them, bring those individuals home and bring some type of information to the family," Boehm said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.