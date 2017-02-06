Most homemade slime safe, doctors say

It's a simple recipe you can find several different versions of on YouTube. But it's the versions that call for borax, something a recent reports suggest you should be cautious with. (YouTube)

Lots of kids turn to YouTube for not only entertainment but to learn how to do everything from putting toys together to creating fun from scratch.

And slime rates high on that list.

It's a simple recipe you can find several different versions of on YouTube. But it's the versions that call for borax, something a recent reports suggest you should be cautious with.

Some 90 million viewers have watched a clip of a family making slime in a plastic swimming pool. The ingredients call for water, glue, food coloring and borax.

Recent reports suggest it's dangerous, but doctors at the University of Kansas Hospital say it may not be something parents need to worry about after all.

People have read that boric acid is in borax, but that's not the case. It's actually another form of boron, and it's not dangerous unless you ate high-quantities of it.

"So I do think concern is probably ever blown when it comes to the Borax and slime. Really, the only concern here is if your kid was eating slime day in and day out for weeks on end and even then we're not even sure if that would cause the problems that we seen with boric acid," said Dr. Stephen Thornton, a toxicologist at The University of Kansas Health System.

If you have any questions about what's safe for your kids to play with, you should remember it's always best to ask their pediatrician.

