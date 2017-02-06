One dead following Sunday fire at KCK apartment complex

The fire was reported at 3301 Wood Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. (KCTV5)

One person has died following a Sunday house fire in Kansas City, KS.

The fire was reported at 3301 Wood Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

An elderly woman was transported to the hospital on Sunday, where she later died from her injuries.

All of the other residents inside the apartment structure self-evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Kansas City, KS Fire Department.

