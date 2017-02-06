One dead following Sunday fire at KCK apartment complex - KCTV5

One dead following Sunday fire at KCK apartment complex

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

One person has died following a Sunday house fire in Kansas City, KS. 

The fire was reported at 3301 Wood Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

An elderly woman was transported to the hospital on Sunday, where she later died from her injuries. 

All of the other residents inside the apartment structure self-evacuated. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Kansas City, KS Fire Department. 

