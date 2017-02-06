Royals will report to spring training with new key additions

The Royals’ pitchers and catchers report to spring training in nearly one week, and the team is headed to Surprise, AZ with some new key additions. (KCTV5)

The Royals’ pitchers and catchers report to spring training in nearly one week, and the team is headed to Surprise, AZ with some new key additions.

When the offseason began, Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore explained how the team would attempt to get better in 2017 while openly admitting the organization was in no way going to overspend.

“We have to continue to evaluate other opportunities out there to improve our team in 2017 and beyond,” Moore said.

The first big move was the trade involving former Chicago Cubs’ outfielder Jorge Soler in exchange for Wade Davis. Soler is known as one of the more promising young sluggers in baseball.

“He’s glad and it was a big trade and he has the confidence in the team,” said Soler’s translator.

“We are really excited about his upside you know as a player and as a person in our community,” Moore said.

Soler wasn’t the only big bat the Royals added. Last week, the team announced the signing of free agent first baseman and outfielder Brandon Moss. Moss hit 28 home runs last year with the St. Louis Cardinals, expecting more of the same at Kauffman Stadium.

“I’m excited about it, I love this ballpark. I think it’s one of the most unheralded ballparks in baseball. As far as hitting goes, I think some hitters like hitting in small parks, some hitters like hitting in parks where you see the ball well, and this ballpark has always been a ballpark where I’ve seen the ball really well,” Moss said.

The last major move comes from the pitching mound. Reports surfaced Sunday night and were later confirmed Monday about the acquisition of free agent pitcher Jason Hammel.

Considered by many scouts as the best remaining pitcher on the open market, it is expected Hammel will sign a two-year deal with the Royals.

